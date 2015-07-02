FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Vietnam index ends near 9-month high, banks jump
#Asia
July 2, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Vietnam index ends near 9-month high, banks jump

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds closing prices, comments, details)
    HANOI, July 2 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 jumped 2.4 percent to close near a nine-month high on
Thursday, lifted by robust trading in large-cap stocks and led
by banking shares that gained on buying by foreign investors. 
    Shares in Vietcombank, the country's top listed
firm by market value, advanced 6.19 percent to a record high of
51,500 dong ($2.36), while Hanoi-based BIDV climbed
6.85 percent to an all-time high of 23,400 dong.
    Net foreign buying of banking shares and investors expecting
the cap on foreign ownership in banks to be relaxed contributed
to the gains, analysts said.
    The government said last week it would lift the foreign
ownership cap in many listed firms as of Sept. 1, but the
30-percent cap on banks remains unchanged. 
    The easing "reflects the determination of renovating the
economy and integration", State Securities Commission Chairman
Vu Bang was quoted in a statement as saying at a Vietnam
investment promotion conference in New York on Wednesday.
    Other blue chips also rose, including Petrovietnam Gas
 that rallied 1.61 percent and Vietnam's top property
firm Vingroup, which gained 1.15 percent.
    "Investors should think carefully before taking a decision
because the trading volume was relatively modest compared with
the significant rise of the market index," said Nguyen The Minh,
a technical analyst at Viet Capital Securities.
    The index ended at 605.70 points, the session's high and the
highest since Oct. 14, 2014, while volume reached 136.67 million
shares, below the five-day average of 140.07 million, Thomson
Reuters data showed.
    Vietnam's securities market is the fastest growing in
Southeast Asia, with a 8.69 percent growth, according to Thomson
Reuters data. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
           VN Index        605.70              
        PREV. CLOSE        591.50              
           % CHANGE          2.4%              
                                               
               HIGH        605.70              
                LOW        590.52              
                                               
  Change (%) 1-mnth         2.873              
  Change (%) 3-mnth         9.759              
  Change (%) 1-year         2.323              
                                               
       52-week high        644.56      3-Sep-14
       52-week low         513.06     17-Dec-14
 ($1=21,780 dong)

 (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
