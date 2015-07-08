FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Vietnam's index drops 2.06 pct on profit taking
#Corrections News
July 8, 2015

CORRECTED-Vietnam's index drops 2.06 pct on profit taking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Correct milestone for BaoViet to highest since April 2013 instead of 15-month high in last paragraph)

HANOI, July 8 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s benchmark VN Index fell 2.06 percent at just before the midday break on Wednesday as investors took profit from recent gains that pushed the market near a 10-month high close in the previous session.

Decliners outnumbered advancers by more than three to one, led by the banking sector. Vietcombank, the nation’s biggest firm by market value, dropped 6.48 percent after extending its record highs over the past week.

Top insurer BaoViet Holdings bucked the trend, jumping 6.73 percent to its highest intra-day level since April 2013 on hope of foreign stakes limit easing and after South Korea’s Samsung life insurance unit expressed interest in BaoViet. ($1=21,812 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

