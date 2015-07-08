UPDATE 1-Vietnam index down 1.8 pct on post-rally profit taking

(Updates at the break, adds details) By My Pham HANOI, July 8 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index fell 1.83 percent at the midday break on Wednesday as investors took profit from recent gains that pushed the market near a 10-month high at the close in the previous session. Decliners outnumbered advancers by more than three to one, led by the banking sector, with Vietcombank, the nation's biggest firm by market value, tumbling 6.48 percent after extending its record highs over the past week. Lender BIDV fell 4.12 percent, Petrovietnam Gas was down 2.31 percent and Vingroup, the country's top property firm, dropped 1.58 percent. Top insurer BaoViet Holdings, a firm majority state-owned, bucked the trend with a 3.85 percent jump, having eased from its highest intraday level since April 2013 of 55,500 dong ($2.54). The shares climbed after comments by Vietnam's finance minister that the foreign ownership ceiling in insurance companies would be fully lifted. He said the life insurance unit of South Korean giant Samsung - the top foreign investor in Vietnam - expressed interest in BaoViet. The index in Ho Chi Minh City had gained nearly 9 percent as of Tuesday since the prime minister's approval for a easing foreign ownership restrictions on many listed firms in one of Vietnam's its most liberal market reforms yet. "Today's session is the start of a short-term correction that may continue in two to three sessions", said Le Duc Quang, trader of Vietcombank Securities Company. Trading volume by midday reached 118.64 million shares, after the full-day level of 175.37 million on Tuesday, Thomson Reuters data show. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 618.75 PREV. CLOSE 630.27 % CHANGE -1.83% HIGH 634.13 LOW 617.29 Change (%) 9.030 1-mnth Change (%) 14.990 3-mnth Change (%) 6.701 1-year 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 513.06 17-Dec-14 ($1=21,812 dong) (Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)