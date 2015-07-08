FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Vietnam index down 1.8 pct on post-rally profit taking
#Asia
July 8, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Vietnam index down 1.8 pct on post-rally profit taking

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updates at the break, adds details)
    By My Pham
    HANOI, July 8 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 fell 1.83 percent at the midday break on Wednesday as
investors took profit from recent gains that pushed the market
near a 10-month high at the close in the previous session.
    Decliners outnumbered advancers by more than three to one,
led by the banking sector, with Vietcombank, the
nation's biggest firm by market value, tumbling 6.48 percent
after extending its record highs over the past week.
    Lender BIDV fell 4.12 percent, Petrovietnam Gas
 was down 2.31 percent and Vingroup, the
country's top property firm, dropped 1.58 percent.
    Top insurer BaoViet Holdings, a firm majority
state-owned, bucked the trend with a 3.85 percent jump, having
eased from its highest intraday level since April 2013 of 55,500
dong ($2.54).
    The shares climbed after comments by Vietnam's finance
minister that the foreign ownership ceiling in insurance
companies would be fully lifted. He said the life insurance unit
of South Korean giant Samsung - the top foreign
investor in Vietnam - expressed interest in BaoViet.
 
    The index in Ho Chi Minh City had gained nearly 9 percent as
of Tuesday since the prime minister's approval for a easing
foreign ownership restrictions on many listed firms in one of
Vietnam's its most liberal market reforms yet. 
    "Today's session is the start of a short-term correction
that may continue in two to three sessions", said Le Duc Quang,
trader of Vietcombank Securities Company.
    Trading volume by midday reached 118.64 million shares,
after the full-day level of 175.37 million on Tuesday, Thomson
Reuters data show.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
     VN Index        618.75             
  PREV. CLOSE        630.27             
     % CHANGE        -1.83%             
                                        
         HIGH        634.13             
          LOW        617.29             
                                        
   Change (%)         9.030             
       1-mnth                
   Change (%)        14.990             
       3-mnth                
   Change (%)         6.701             
       1-year                
                                        
 52-week high        644.56     3-Sep-14
 52-week low         513.06    17-Dec-14
 ($1=21,812 dong)

 (Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
