FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index drops 1 pct as currency weakens
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 13, 2015 / 5:21 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam index drops 1 pct as currency weakens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 dropped 0.99 percent by midday on Thursday as the
Vietnamese dong weakened after the central bank moved
to protect the country's exports.
    A total of 144 stocks lost ground, including most
blue-chips, while only 39 shares gained and 62 were unchanged,
Thomson Reuters data show.
    Vietnam doubled its trading band for interbank dollar/dong
transactions on Wednesday, aiming to protect its exports by
countering the adverse affects of a strengthening dollar and
yuan devaluation. 
    The dong fell 0.4 percent to 22,106 per dollar by 0423 GMT
on Thursday, a record low, on the interbank market while on the
unofficial market it lost 1.22 percent to 22,130 dong per
dollar.         
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
            VN Index        598.24              
         PREV. CLOSE        604.24              
            % CHANGE        -0.99%              
                                                
                HIGH        603.31              
                 LOW        597.18              
                                                
   Change (%) 1-mnth        -3.673              
   Change (%) 3-mnth        10.990              
   Change (%) 1-year         0.409              
                                                
        52-week high        644.56      3-Sep-14
        52-week low         513.06     17-Dec-14
 
 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.