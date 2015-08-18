FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 18, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam index rises 1.2 pct, banks lend support

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rebounded 1.23 percent at the close on Tuesday after five
consecutive losses, supported by banking stocks and most big-cap
shares.
    Most banks gained ground in a technical rebound from falls
in recent days, an analyst said.
    Vietcombank, the country's biggest lender by market
value, rose 3.66 percent, VietinBank rallied 3.63
percent and BIDV climbed 4.76 percent.
    Eximbank ended down 3.17 percent, trimming earlier
losses. Analysts and traders said investors were concerned due
to market talks that said the Ho Chi Minh City-based lender
would be placed under "special surveillance".
    Volume was relatively low, with 93.87 million shares
changing, below the five-day average of 106.28 million shares,
Thomson Reuters data show.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
           VN Index       580.22             
        PREV. CLOSE       573.15             
           % CHANGE       +1.23%             
                                             
               HIGH       580.22             
                LOW       571.22             
                                             
  Change (%) 1-mnth       -8.826             
  Change (%) 3-mnth        6.645             
  Change (%) 1-year       -5.145             
                                             
       52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
       52-week low        513.06    17-Dec-14
 
 (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

