Vietnam index falls 1.7 pct after dong devaluation
#Financials
August 19, 2015 / 5:00 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam index falls 1.7 pct after dong devaluation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 dropped 1.73 percent by midday on Wednesday after the
central bank devalued the dong  and widened
the currency's trading band.
    The mid-point rate was lowered by 0.99 percent to 21,890
dong per dollar and the dollar/dong trading band was raised to 3
percent from 2 percent, as authorities sought to support a
languid export sector facing fresh challenges from a surprise
devaluation of the Chinese yuan. 
    More than a half of shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
fell. Vietcombank, the country's biggest lender by
market value, lost 1.88 percent while property firm Vingroup
 declined 2.4 percent.  
    But many export companies gained after the central bank's
move, including Thanh Cong Textile Garment Investment Trading Co
 and seafood export firm Vinh Hoan Corp. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
            VN Index        570.18              
         PREV. CLOSE        580.22              
            % CHANGE        -1.73%              
                                                
                HIGH        577.95              
                 LOW        570.15              
                                                
   Change (%) 1-mnth        -7.701              
   Change (%) 3-mnth         9.693              
   Change (%) 1-year        -4.109              
                                                
        52-week high        644.56      3-Sep-14
        52-week low         513.06     17-Dec-14
 
 (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

