FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Vietnam index falls 2.7 pct in higher volume
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 21, 2015 / 5:31 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Vietnam index falls 2.7 pct in higher volume

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updates with comments, end of morning session)
    By My Pham
    HANOI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 fell 2.68 percent at the break on Friday, trimming losses
in early trade as investors sold energy and banking stocks among
other blue chips, lifting volumes.
    Analysts and traders attributed the decline in the index,
which dropped as much as 4.3 percent during Friday's morning
session, to the devaluation of the Vietnamese dong 
earlier this week and falling global oil prices.    
    "The fall came as no surprise as the market at the moment
has to face a bunch of bad news," said Tran Minh Hoang, head of
the market strategic and economic analysis department at
Vietcombank Securities. 
    Oil prices resumed their downward trend on Friday, pulled
lower by weaker global stock markets and a sharp contraction in
China's manufacturing activity, with the U.S. benchmark on track
for its longest weekly losing streak since 1986. 
    On Wednesday, Vietnam lowered the dong by 0.99
percent and widened the dollar/dong trading band for the second
time this year to 3 percent from 2 percent. 
    PetroVietnam Gas tumbled 6.37 percent along with
several energy stocks. VietinBank dropped 4.66 percent
and Vietcombank, the country's second-largest listed
firm by market value, fell 2.56 percent.
    The index has lost a combined 10 percent since Aug. 12 when
the central bank doubled the dollar/dong trading band.
 
    Volumes jumped to 125.7 million shares by midday, above the
five-day average of 109.45 million shares, Thomson Reuters data
showed.    
    Following is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday
(0431 GMT).
             VN Index      551.49            
          PREV. CLOSE      566.69            
             % CHANGE       -2.68            
                                             
                 HIGH      559.97            
                  LOW      542.31            
                                             
    Change (%) 1-mnth      -8.678            
    Change (%) 3-mnth       3.016            
    Change (%) 1-year      -6.595            
                                             
         52-week high      644.56    3-Sep-14
         52-week low       513.06   17-Dec-14
 

 (Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Biju Dwarakanath)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.