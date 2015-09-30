FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index rises 0.7 pct; Pacific trade deal talks lend support
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 30, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam index rises 0.7 pct; Pacific trade deal talks lend support

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rose by midday on Wednesday, snapping a two-day losing
streak, with most shares gaining ground amid negotiations over a
Pacific trade deal that may help some export-oriented sectors.
    Shares in sectors that may gain from the Trans-Pacific
Partnership (TPP) advanced, analysts said. Thanh Cong Textile
Garment Investment Trading Co advanced 1.09 percent.
 
    The country's five out of six listed bank picked up, led by
Vietcombank, Vietnam's biggest lender by market value,
with a 0.93-percent gain and BIDV that advanced 1.28
percent.
    Analysts expect a rise in market volume over the next few
sessions as talks over the TPP agreement advance. They also
forecast the index to follow an upward trend for the rest of the
week.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
           VN Index     565.14             
        PREV. CLOSE     561.19             
           % CHANGE      +0.7%             
                                           
               HIGH     565.65             
                LOW     562.50             
                                           
  Change (%) 1-mnth     -1.696             
  Change (%) 3-mnth     -5.164             
  Change (%) 1-year     -6.434             
                                           
       52-week high     641.06    15-Jul-15
       52-week low      511.13    25-Aug-15
 
 (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Anand Basu)

