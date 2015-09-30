FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index edges up 0.3 pct amid Pacific trade deal talks
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 30, 2015 / 8:41 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam index edges up 0.3 pct amid Pacific trade deal talks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 ended up on Wednesday after hitting a three-week low in
the previous day, with most blue chips either advancing or
staying flat in a volatile session amid negotiations over a
Pacific trade deal. 
    BIDV, the country's top partly-private lender by
assets, led gainers with a 0.85 percent rise, while dairy
products maker Vinamilk, Vietnam's top firm by
capitalisation, stood unchanged.
    Analysts expect a rise in market volume over the next few
sessions as talks over the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement
advance. They also forecast the index to follow an upward trend
for the rest of the week.
    A total of 83.82 million shares changed hand, compared with
the five-day average of 89.83 million, Thomson Reuters showed.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
           VN Index     562.64             
        PREV. CLOSE     561.19             
           % CHANGE     +0.26%             
                                           
               HIGH     565.65             
                LOW     562.50             
                                           
  Change (%) 1-mnth     -1.696             
  Change (%) 3-mnth     -5.164             
  Change (%) 1-year     -6.434             
                                           
       52-week high     641.06    15-Jul-15
       52-week low      511.13    25-Aug-15
 
 (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
