Vietnam index edges up 0.3 pct amid Pacific trade deal talks

HANOI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended up on Wednesday after hitting a three-week low in the previous day, with most blue chips either advancing or staying flat in a volatile session amid negotiations over a Pacific trade deal. BIDV, the country's top partly-private lender by assets, led gainers with a 0.85 percent rise, while dairy products maker Vinamilk, Vietnam's top firm by capitalisation, stood unchanged. Analysts expect a rise in market volume over the next few sessions as talks over the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement advance. They also forecast the index to follow an upward trend for the rest of the week. A total of 83.82 million shares changed hand, compared with the five-day average of 89.83 million, Thomson Reuters showed. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 562.64 PREV. CLOSE 561.19 % CHANGE +0.26% HIGH 565.65 LOW 562.50 Change (%) 1-mnth -1.696 Change (%) 3-mnth -5.164 Change (%) 1-year -6.434 52-week high 641.06 15-Jul-15 52-week low 511.13 25-Aug-15 (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Anand Basu)