Vietnamese stocks dip at midday, volume rises
#Asia
May 3, 2012 / 5:36 AM / 5 years ago

Vietnamese stocks dip at midday, volume rises

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 3 (Reuters) - Vietnamese stocks ended the morning session down on Thursday in higher volume as traders further took profit from shares of real estate and mining firms, a broker and an analyst said.

VN Index

-1.38 percent at 465.93 points.

Volume of shares traded: 78.09 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 1.14 trillion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

HNX Index

-1.0 percent at 78.56 points.

Volume of shares traded: 63.70 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 602.74 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

Broker/analyst comments

Giang Trung Kien, head of analysis, FPT Securities:

”Stocks dropped due to profit taking activity, while there wasn’t any negative news that could affect the market.

“Liquidity was good. Stocks could correct through the end of this week.”

Doan Tran Phuong Phi, head of brokerage, Ho Chi Minh City Securities:

”Stocks fell this session as most investors booked profit, particularly in shares of real estate and mining firms, despite good news that the Finance Ministry was considering measures to support enterprises.

“The information was priced in. If stocks continue falling in the next two sessions, pressure from margin calls will rise.” ($1=20,840 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)

