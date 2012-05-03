FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Vietnamese stocks end mixed, more falls expected
May 3, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Vietnamese stocks end mixed, more falls expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)

HANOI, May 3 (Reuters) - Vietnamese stocks closed mixed on Thursday, with trading volume dipping slightly on the main exchange, and analysts said a correction period could soon begin.

Foreigners bought 126.09 billion dong ($6.05 million) worth of stocks and sold shares valued at 88.45 billion dong in the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the exchange said.

VN INDEX

-0.77 percent at 468.80 points.

Volume of shares traded: 103.90 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 1.57 trillion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

HNX INDEX

+0.43 percent at 79.69 points.

Volume of shares traded: 94.42 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 938.48 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

Analyst comments

Dinh The Loi, director of brokerage and advisory, Bao Minh Securities:

”There are technical signals showing stock markets could soon start a fresh correction period if there is no positive macro-economic news.

“Stocks may fall around 15 percent from the current valuations.”

Giang Trung Kien, head of analysis, FPT Securities:

“Stocks dropped due to profit taking activity, while there wasn’t any negative news that could affect the market.”

Phan Hong Quang, deputy head of investment, Cement Finance Co:

”It would be tough for stocks to pass the recent strong resistance levels. To break the levels, the market should need fresh macro news that must be strong enough.

“In the near term, stocks could move sideways, waiting for a fresh trend.” ($1=20,840 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)

