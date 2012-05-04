FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnamese stocks up at midday on lending cap talk
#Energy
May 4, 2012 / 5:11 AM / 5 years ago

Vietnamese stocks up at midday on lending cap talk

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 4 (Reuters) - Vietnamese stocks gained in the morning session on Friday, led by securities and oil and gas firms following talk a cap on lending would be applied to support businesses, analysts said.

VN Index

+1.5 percent at 475.85 points.

Volume of shares traded: 73.87 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 1.13 trillion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

HNX Index

+1.51 percent at 80.89 points.

Volume of shares traded: 58.80 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 649.17 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

Analysts’ comments

Nguyen Hoang Long, brokerage director, An Binh Securities:

”Stocks gained, led by shares of securities brokerages, Song Da Corp’s affiliates and oil and gas firms following talk that the cap on lending will be imposed.

“However, the stock markets will likely move sideways to gather more steam in the near term.”

Nguyen Hoai Nam, analyst, Kim Eng Securities:

“Stocks rebounded following speculation a cap will be applied for lending, so corporate borrowing costs will drop.” ($1=20,840 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)

