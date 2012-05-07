FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnamese stocks rise on govt supportive moves
#Asia
May 7, 2012 / 5:05 AM / 5 years ago

Vietnamese stocks rise on govt supportive moves

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 7 (Reuters) - Vietnamese stocks gained strongly on Monday morning after the government announced measures late last week to support domestic firms.

VN Index

+1.18 percent at 481.92 points.

Volume of shares traded: 73.34 million.

Value of shares traded: 1.27 trillion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

HNX Index

+1.87 percent at 82.79 points.

Volume of shares traded: 67.98 million.

Value of shares traded: 732.37 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

Analyst comment

Giang Trung Kien, head of analysis, FPT Securities:

”Stocks jumped steeply thanks to following elements:

”Firstly, demand-stimulus packages are worth 29 trillion dong via tax concessions. Secondly, the central bank capped lending rates for some sectors. Thirdly, most investors expect payment time for stock trading to be cut to three days soon from four now, possibly in the next quarter.

“Stocks could hit strong resistance levels at 512 points in the main market and 85 points in the Hanoi exchange.”

Nguyen Hoang Long, brokerage director, An Binh Securities:

”Stocks gained strongly thanks to a package of measures worth 29 trillion dong to support domestic firms.

“The market’s outlook is getting better. Stocks are highly likely to rise gradually and could hit 500 points.” ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Nick Macfie)

