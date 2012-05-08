FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnamese stocks up at midday, energy and banks lead
#Energy
May 8, 2012 / 5:27 AM / 5 years ago

Vietnamese stocks up at midday, energy and banks lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 8 (Reuters) - Vietnamese stocks extended gains in the morning session, led by banking and energy stocks, analysts said on Tuesday.

VN Index

+1.07 percent at 491.52 points.

Volume of shares traded: 92.24 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 1.59 trillion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

HNX Index

+1.18 percent at 84.78 points.

Volume of shares traded: 78.13 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 897.51 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

Broker/trader comments

Tran Minh Hoang, analyst, Vietcombank Securities:

”The marker extended the gaining momentum, with banking stocks leading even though there was profit taking activity at some stocks.

“Stocks are still on an upward trend. Cash flows were switched to blue chips.”

Do Bao Ngoc, analyst, Habubank Securities:

”Stocks gained, led by banking, energy stocks and several blue chips after a positive session yesterday with the indices passing recent peaks.

”Cash flows switched to blue chips while penny stocks were pressured by broad-based profit taking.

“Foreigners buying blue chips on the main market also supported the gain.” ($1=20,800 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

