Vietnamese stocks mixed at midday, profit taking weighs
May 9, 2012 / 5:20 AM / in 5 years

Vietnamese stocks mixed at midday, profit taking weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, May 9 (Reuters) - Vietnamese stocks closed mixed after the morning session, with profit taking pressure weighing on the market, analysts said on Wednesday.

VN Index

-0.22 percent at 487.02 points.

Volume of shares traded: 79.39 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 1.23 trillion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

HNX Index

+0.02 percent at 83.66 points.

Volume of shares traded: 54.76 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 622.47 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

Analyst comments

Nguyen Tuan, head of analysis, VPBank Securities:

“Profit taking pressure may influence over the next several days. However, cash inflows are strong, stocks are still on a rising trend.” ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)

