UPDATE 1-Vietnamese stocks ended mixed, volume drops

(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)

HANOI, May 9 (Reuters) - Vietnamese stocks closed mixed on Wednesday under profit taking pressure, analysts said.

Foreigners bought 132.91 billion dong ($6.38 million) worth of stocks and sold shares valued at 98.75 billion dong in the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the exchange said.

VN INDEX

-0.09 percent at 487.62 points.

Volume of shares traded: 113.92 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 1.83 trillion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

HNX INDEX

+0.14 percent at 83.76 points.

Volume of shares traded: 86.52 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 985.97 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

Analyst comments

Giang Trung Kien, head of analysis, FPT Securities:

”Profit taking pressure continued affecting the market, which boosted liquidity. Stocks could correct further.

”The market is waiting for fresh supportive news such as monthly inflation index, how businesses access funds when interest rates are dropping, and a possible cut in fuel prices when prices in global markets are falling.

“Cash flows stay with the market to seek new opportunity.”

Do Bao Ngoc, analyst, Habubank Securities:

”Many investors expected a fuel price cut today, but the possibility of a slash is low, and import taxes would be raised instead.

“Profit taking activity was normal and market liquidity was good. Investors expect the market to continue rising gradually in the next one to two weeks and could touch the psychological threshold of 500 points.” ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)