Vietnamese stocks dip at midday on profit taking

HANOI, May 10 (Reuters) - Vietnamese stocks fell in the morning session, weighed down by extended profit taking pressure even though real estate stocks gained, analysts said on Thursday.

VN Index

-0.36 percent at 485.87 points.

Volume of shares traded: 95.11 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 1.7 trillion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

HNX Index

-0.63 percent at 83.23 points.

Volume of shares traded: 67.21 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 729.72 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

Analyst comments

Nguyen Hoang Long, brokerage director, An Binh Securities:

”Stocks dipped slightly due to profit taking activity among speculative stocks, while shares of real estate firms rose strongly.

“Market liquidity was good and stocks could continue moving sideways in the near term.”

Tran Minh Hoang, analyst, Vietcombank Securities:

”The market had a correction because of profit taking, but the fall would not be steep as bottom-fishing demand was strong and securities remain the most attractive investment option now.

“Expectations are there for macro news on inflation and interest rate cuts.” ($1=20,850 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)