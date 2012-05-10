UPDATE 1-Vietnamese stocks fall on strong selling

(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)

HANOI, May 10 (Reuters) - Vietnamese stocks fell on Thursday under extended profit taking pressure, and investors switched to buying shares of real state and steel firms, a broker and an analyst said.

Foreigners sold 158.59 billion dong ($7.6 million) worth of stocks and bought shares valued at 150.27 billion dong in the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the exchange said.

VN INDEX

-0.32 percent at 486.07 points.

Volume of shares traded: 134.65 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 2.31 trillion dong.

HNX INDEX

-0.63 percent at 83.23 points.

Volume of shares traded: 101.15 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 1.10 trillion dong.

Broker/analyst comments

Phan Dung Khanh, head of analysis, Kim Eng Securities:

”News about a fuel price cut was priced in, but the cut this time was much lower than expected so investors sold part of their portfolios for profit while assessing which supportive news could emerge in coming days.

”Selling pressure was strong, boosting the trading volume, which technically was a negative signal.

”If cash inflows and buying demand weaken in the next few days, the market could have peaked in the short term.

“In addition, gold prices have fallen sharply and possibly part of cash may return to the metal.”

Nguyen Quang Huy, broker, VNDirect Securities:

”In general, the market has become much riskier ahead of strong resistance levels. Cash flows were switched to some real estate and steel companies.

“Sentiment was cautious. Stocks could face a 15 percent correction from the current valuation.” ($1=20,850 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)