FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Vietnamese stocks fall on strong selling
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
May 10, 2012 / 8:36 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Vietnamese stocks fall on strong selling

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)

HANOI, May 10 (Reuters) - Vietnamese stocks fell on Thursday under extended profit taking pressure, and investors switched to buying shares of real state and steel firms, a broker and an analyst said.

Foreigners sold 158.59 billion dong ($7.6 million) worth of stocks and bought shares valued at 150.27 billion dong in the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the exchange said.

VN INDEX

-0.32 percent at 486.07 points.

Volume of shares traded: 134.65 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 2.31 trillion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

HNX INDEX

-0.63 percent at 83.23 points.

Volume of shares traded: 101.15 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 1.10 trillion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

Broker/analyst comments

Phan Dung Khanh, head of analysis, Kim Eng Securities:

”News about a fuel price cut was priced in, but the cut this time was much lower than expected so investors sold part of their portfolios for profit while assessing which supportive news could emerge in coming days.

”Selling pressure was strong, boosting the trading volume, which technically was a negative signal.

”If cash inflows and buying demand weaken in the next few days, the market could have peaked in the short term.

“In addition, gold prices have fallen sharply and possibly part of cash may return to the metal.”

Nguyen Quang Huy, broker, VNDirect Securities:

”In general, the market has become much riskier ahead of strong resistance levels. Cash flows were switched to some real estate and steel companies.

“Sentiment was cautious. Stocks could face a 15 percent correction from the current valuation.” ($1=20,850 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.