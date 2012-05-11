FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnamese stocks down at midday, volume shrinks
May 11, 2012 / 5:25 AM / 5 years ago

Vietnamese stocks down at midday, volume shrinks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, May 11 (Reuters) - Vietnamese stocks fell in the morning session in lower volume as investors extended sales to take profit, an analyst said on Friday.

VN Index

-0.03 percent at 485.94 points.

Volume of shares traded: 75.54 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 1.08 trillion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

HNX Index

-0.66 percent at 82.68 points.

Volume of shares traded: 47.34 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 522.33 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

Analyst comments

Nguyen Tuan, head of analysis, VPBank Securities:

”The market fell as profit taking activity continued.

”It could fall in the next two to three session to the strong support territory of 80-81.5 points in the Hanoi market and 478-481 points in the main market.

“Trading volume is not high, which is a positive signal showing supply is drying up.” ($1=20,820 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

