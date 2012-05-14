FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Vietnamese stocks drop, more falls expected
May 14, 2012 / 8:36 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Vietnamese stocks drop, more falls expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)

HANOI, May 14 (Reuters) - Vietnamese stocks dropped sharply and broadly on Monday in lower volume as selling pressure mounted, and analysts expect a considerable correction ahead.

Foreigners sold 181.57 billion dong ($8.71 million) worth of stocks and bought shares valued at 121.66 billion dong in the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the exchange said.

VN INDEX

-2.17 percent at 469.69 points.

Volume of shares traded: 110.42 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 2.0 trillion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

HNX INDEX

-3.36 percent at 78.84 points.

Volume of shares traded: 91.49 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 979.12 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

Analyst comments

Nguyen Hoang Long, director of brokerage, An Binh Securities:

”Selling pressure mounted after the market failed to pass strong resistance levels recently, while supportive news has been priced.

”The market could face a substantial correction that may prolong for several weeks after a rally since the beginning of this year.

“However, the medium- and long-term prospect is still good.”

Tran Minh Hoang, analyst, Vietcombank Securities:

”The market fell today as anticipated, which was a necessary correction after supportive news had been priced in. Selling pressure may weigh on the next few sessions.

“However, bottom-fishing demand may rise when stocks approach the strong support level at 460 points in the main market, and the market could rebound later this week.” ($1=20,840 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Edting by Jeremy Laurence)

