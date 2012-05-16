FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnamese stocks down at midday, volume thinner
May 16, 2012 / 5:41 AM / 5 years ago

Vietnamese stocks down at midday, volume thinner

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 16 (Reuters) - Vietnamese stocks fell in the morning session on Wednesday in low volume but were expected to find support as investors hunt for bargains, analysts said.

VN INDEX

-1.19 percent at 450.21 points.

Volume of shares traded: 58.48 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 875.22 trillion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

HNX INDEX

-0.46 percent at 76.46 points.

Volume of shares traded: 40.49 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 399.73 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

Analyst comments

Nguyen Hoang Long, director of brokerage, An Binh Securities:

”The market continued falling, supply still dominated as investors cut losses.

”The falling momentum has slowed as some investors jumped in to bottom-fish, which may support the market to rebound in the next few sessions.

“However, in my opinion, the recovery is unsustainable, the market may fall back to 420-430 points.”

Nguyen Hoai Nam, analyst, Kim Eng Securities:

”A technical recovery may emerge after recent falls.

“440 points is the strong support threshold this time.” ($1=20,845 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
