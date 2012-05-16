Vietnamese stocks down at midday, volume thinner

HANOI, May 16 (Reuters) - Vietnamese stocks fell in the morning session on Wednesday in low volume but were expected to find support as investors hunt for bargains, analysts said.
-1.19 percent at 450.21 points.
Volume of shares traded: 58.48 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 875.22 trillion dong.
Largest gainers, largest losers
-0.46 percent at 76.46 points.
Volume of shares traded: 40.49 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 399.73 billion dong.
Largest gainers, largest losers
Analyst comments
Nguyen Hoang Long, director of brokerage, An Binh Securities:
”The market continued falling, supply still dominated as investors cut losses.
”The falling momentum has slowed as some investors jumped in to bottom-fish, which may support the market to rebound in the next few sessions.
“However, in my opinion, the recovery is unsustainable, the market may fall back to 420-430 points.”
Nguyen Hoai Nam, analyst, Kim Eng Securities:
”A technical recovery may emerge after recent falls.
“440 points is the strong support threshold this time.” ($1=20,845 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)