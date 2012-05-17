UPDATE 1-Vietnamese stocks end down, more falls seen ahead

(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, comment)

HANOI, May 17 (Reuters) - Vietnamese stocks fell on Thursday in lower volume as investors stepped up selling of blue chips, following rising foreign sales, and analysts expect more falls ahead with business facing high interest rates.

Foreigners sold 233.29 billion dong ($11.2 million) worth of stocks and bought shares valued at 143.99 billion dong in the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the exchange said.

VN INDEX

-1.63 percent at 442.58 points.

Volume of shares traded: 77.74 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 1.15 trillion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

HNX INDEX

-1.81 percent at 76.15 points.

Volume of shares traded: 50.80 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 545.90 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

Analyst comments

Vu Thanh, analyst, ACB Securities:

”If the 440-point threshold is broken tomorrow, the market may fall back to 420 points, however, the falling momentum has eased.

”In the case the deposit rate ceiling is to be cut in late May, the short-term bottom may be set at 440 points, and there is a 90 percent chance the cut will be made.

“Businesses are facing high interest rates so the general outlook for the second quarter is not so bright.”

Giang Trung Kien, head of analysis, FPT Securities:

”Selling pressure mounted late in the trading session, particularly among blue chips, while buy-on-dip demand was weak, which pushed down the market further.

“Next week will be tough as pressure from margin calls will influence the market.” ($1=20,820 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)