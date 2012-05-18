FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnamese stocks drop at midday, margin calls weigh
#Financials
May 18, 2012 / 5:15 AM / in 5 years

Vietnamese stocks drop at midday, margin calls weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, May 18 (Reuters) - Vietnamese stocks fell in the morning session on Friday, pressured by margin calls, analysts said.

VN INDEX

-1.43 percent at 436.27 points.

Volume of shares traded: 54.15 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 806.09 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

HNX INDEX

-2.57 percent at 74.19 points.

Volume of shares traded: 44.10 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 426.38 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

Analyst comments

Tran Minh Hoang, analyst, Vietcombank Securities:

”The market fell more strongly than expected possibly due to pressure from margin calls. Bottom-fishing demand was weak.

”The market may bounce back technically next week, which may be supported by news on the consumer price index.

“However, the medium outlook is still bright.”

Nguyen Tuan, head of analysis, VPBank Securities:

“The market made a deep fall due to pressure from margin calls.” ($1=20,840 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Richard Pullin)

