UPDATE 1-Vietnamese stocks fall on margin calls, foreign sales
#Asia
May 18, 2012 / 9:16 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Vietnamese stocks fall on margin calls, foreign sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, adds comments)

HANOI, May 18 (Reuters) - Vietnamese stocks fell sharply on Friday with the trading volume rising as margin calls weighed and foreign investors stepped up selling because of concern about the European debt situation, a broker and analysts said.

Foreigners sold 220.29 billion dong ($10.58 million) worth of stocks and bought shares valued at 125.43 billion dong in the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the exchange said.

VN INDEX

-1.72 percent at 434.95 points.

Volume of shares traded: 80.36 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 1.23 trillion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

HNX INDEX

-3.07 percent at 73.81 points.

Volume of shares traded: 74.33 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 706.9 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

Broker/analyst comments

Vu Thanh, analyst, ACB Securities Co:

”The market fell partly because of margin call pressure and partly due to short-selling. In addition, foreign investors pushed up selling on concern over the European debt crisis.

“The falling momentum could ease in coming sessions. The market could rebound technically amid talk on a possible fuel price cut.”

Doan Tran Phuong Phi, head of brokerage, Ho Chi Minh City Securities:

”Margin call pressure and net foreign sales in recent sessions due to bad news on global markets are major reasons for the steep fall this time.

“I expect the market to maintain support levels at 425-430 points as valuations have become relatively attractive so cash flows may return to bottom-fish.”

Nguyen Tuan, head of analysis, VPBank Securities:

”The stock market could continue falling in the next three to five sessions, and may fall back to 68 points in the Hanoi market and 410 points in the main market, at the Fibonacci 50 percent level.

“Margin call pressure and rising foreign sales are reasons.” ($1=20,810 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Robert Birsel)

