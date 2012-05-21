FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnamese stocks up at midday on bargain buying
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
May 21, 2012 / 5:40 AM / 5 years ago

Vietnamese stocks up at midday on bargain buying

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 21 (Reuters) - Vietnamese shares rebounded on Monday on bargain-buying following sharp declines last week, especially in speculative stocks.

Dealers, however, saw little reason for the gains to hold through the week.

VN INDEX

+1.95 percent at 443.41 points.

Volume of shares traded: 53.77 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 815.09 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

HNX INDEX

+2.75 percent at 75.84 points.

Volume of shares traded: 30.97 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 293.95 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

Analyst comments

Nguyen Tuan, head of analysis, VPBank Securities:

”The market rose strongly thanks to broad-based bottom-fishing demand particularly for speculative stocks after a steep fall in recent sessions, having touched the lower trendline.

“The rising momentum may prolong over the next one or two sessions, while there isn’t fresh supportive macro news.”

Nguyen Hoang Long, director of brokerage, An Binh Securities:

”The market bounced back technically after a strong fall recently mainly because of tight supply, while buy-on-dip demand was not strong.

“In the near term, the market may continue moving sideways and fall to 420-430 points.” ($1=20,845 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh, Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.