UPDATE 1-Vietnam stocks rise on hopeful macro outlook

(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)

HANOI, May 21 (Reuters) - Vietnamese stocks closed higher on Monday on hopes of positive macro-economic news, including a fuel price cut, analysts said.

Foreigners sold 234.31 billion dong ($11.24 million) worth of stocks at the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange and bought shares valued at 125.10 billion dong.

VN INDEX

+3.0 percent at 448.02 points.

Volume of shares traded: 77.33 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 1.26 trillion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

HNX INDEX

+4.11 percent at 76.84 points.

Volume of shares traded: 45.72 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 455.48 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

Analyst comment

Giang Trung Kien, head of analysis, FPT Securities:

”The market rebounded technically due to attractive valuations. The market is expecting positive macro news on inflation, interest rates, petrol price cuts and a package of government measures to support businesses.

“However, it is tough to pass recent peaks. Not much of fresh cash has arrived.”

Vu Thanh, analyst, ACB Securities Co:

“Technically, the stock market has turned around and may hit 460 points this time... The market also had a positive impact from gains of the Dow Jones index late last week.” ($1=20,840 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Nick Macfie)