FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnamese stocks mixed at midday in cautious trade
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
May 28, 2012 / 5:41 AM / in 5 years

Vietnamese stocks mixed at midday in cautious trade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 28 (Reuters) - Vietnamese stocks were mixed in Monday’s morning session, with buying demand weak amid investor caution over the impact of government measures including a reserve repurchase rate cut by the central bank announced on Monday, a broker and an analyst said.

Vietnam will cut three key policy rates by 1 percentage point for the third time since March in a bid to ease businesses’ difficulties after economic growth fell to a three-year low in the first quarter, the central bank said on Friday.

VN INDEX

Down 0.17 percent at 436.64.

Volume of shares traded: 48.68 million.

Value of shares traded: 696.46 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

HNX INDEX

Up 0.12 percent at 76.15.

Volume of shares traded: 37.07 million.

Value of shares traded: 378.41 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

Broker/analyst comments

Doan Tran Phuong Phi, head of brokerage, Ho Chi Minh City Securities:

“Liquidity was low because the majority of investors are feeling cautious and are unwilling to enter the market, waiting to see how the government’s macro-economic policies impact businesses.”

Nguyen Tuan, head of analysis, VPBank Securities:

“Demand was weak as positive macro-economic news has been priced in.” ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.