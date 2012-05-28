Vietnamese stocks mixed at midday in cautious trade

HANOI, May 28 (Reuters) - Vietnamese stocks were mixed in Monday’s morning session, with buying demand weak amid investor caution over the impact of government measures including a reserve repurchase rate cut by the central bank announced on Monday, a broker and an analyst said.

Vietnam will cut three key policy rates by 1 percentage point for the third time since March in a bid to ease businesses’ difficulties after economic growth fell to a three-year low in the first quarter, the central bank said on Friday.

VN INDEX

Down 0.17 percent at 436.64.

Volume of shares traded: 48.68 million.

Value of shares traded: 696.46 billion dong.

HNX INDEX

Up 0.12 percent at 76.15.

Volume of shares traded: 37.07 million.

Value of shares traded: 378.41 billion dong.

Doan Tran Phuong Phi, head of brokerage, Ho Chi Minh City Securities:

“Liquidity was low because the majority of investors are feeling cautious and are unwilling to enter the market, waiting to see how the government’s macro-economic policies impact businesses.”

Nguyen Tuan, head of analysis, VPBank Securities:

“Demand was weak as positive macro-economic news has been priced in.” ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Anand Basu)