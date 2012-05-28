FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnamese stocks fall on loan access concerns
#Asia
May 28, 2012 / 9:06 AM / in 5 years

Vietnamese stocks fall on loan access concerns

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 28 (Reuters) - Vietnamese stocks ended down in lacklustre trade as investors were still concerned about companies’ access to loans despite a cut in key rates by the central bank, analysts said.

Foreigners bought 63.61 billion dong ($3.05 million) worth of stocks and sold shares valued at 48.91 billion dong in the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the exchange said.

VN INDEX

Down 0.43 percent at 435.48.

Volume of shares traded: 66.81 million.

Value of shares traded: 951.31 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

HNX INDEX

Down 0.6 percent at 75.60.

Volume of shares traded: 54.72 million.

Value of shares traded: 563.95 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

Analyst comments

Giang Trung Kien, head of analysis, FPT Securities:

”The market fell despite the rate cut news as investors were concerned over corporate access to funds. It would take at least a month for interest rates to soften.

”The falling momentum could end in the next few sessions.

“The market could recover considerably in June, supported by more positive macro news.”

Vu Thanh, analyst, ACB Securities:

”Valuations have been on a high level after a five-month rally since the start of this year, and the supply of shares bought at high prices is hanging there. So to rise further the market will need to absorb a big amount of money, while cash flows have yet to strengthen.

“In the short term, the market could move sideways between 420 points and 460 points.” ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
