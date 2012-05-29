Vietnamese stocks fall on weak results, economic concerns

(Updates with market close, comments)
HANOI, May 29 (Reuters) - Vietnamese stocks closed lower on Tuesday in thin volume due to weak earnings results in the first quarter and concerns over a slowing economy, an analyst and a broker said.
Down 0.93 percent at 431.44.
Volume of shares traded: 47.68 million.
Value of shares traded: 720.27 billion dong.
Largest gainers, largest losers
Down 0.4 percent at 75.30.
Volume of shares traded: 32.1 million.
Value of shares traded: 333.26 billion dong.
Largest gainers, largest losers
Analyst’s comments
Tong Minh Tuan, Deputy Analysis Manager, BIDV Securities:
”The markets continued to retreat after rising earlier this year, particularly after a lot of companies posted bad results in the first quarter.
“However, this is a good chance for long-term investors because the market is unlikely to fall much further.”
Lai Duc Long, broker, Hanoi branch of Phu Hung Securities:
“Worries about a sluggish economy continued to weigh on the market despite an interest rate cut that many investors had foreseen.” ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Dang Trung Nghia; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Edwina Gibbs)