REFILE-Vietnamese stocks down at midday on profit-taking

HANOI, May 31 (Reuters) - Vietnamese stocks fell in the morning session on Thursday as weak liquidity prompted some investors to book profits, but stable bargain hunting would help avoid steep falls in coming sessions, an analyst and a broker said.

VN INDEX

Down 0.73 percent at 432.15.

Volume of shares traded: 26.44 million.

Value of shares traded: 425.55 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

HNX INDEX

Down 1.65 percent at 74.37.

Volume of shares traded: 24.17 million.

Value of shares traded: 228.97 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

Broker/analyst comments

Pham Thanh Thai Linh, chief analyst, Bao Viet Securities:

”Weak liquidity prompted some investors to sell shares as they still made profit from shares bought four days ago.

”(Buying) demand at low prices remained stable, which would help keep the markets from steep falls.

“High liquidity would emerge if the VN Index hits 420 points or 72 points for the HNX Index.”

Nguyen Van Giap, broker, Tan Viet Securities Incorporation:

”Shares fell across the board as the markets are in the consolidation period after a long rally earlier this year. This period may last half a month or even one month.

“The markets were also pulled down by Petrovietnam Gas Corp and Vietcombank, two largest market-cap stocks.” ($1=20,840 dong) (Reporting by Dang Trung Nghia; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Anand Basu)