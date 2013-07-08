FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index down 0.3 pct at midday, food firms lead fall
July 8, 2013 / 4:46 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam index down 0.3 pct at midday, food firms lead fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, July 8 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 fell 0.3 percent at midday on Monday, tracking losses in
regional markets hit by gloomy global sentiment as investors
awaited news on earning from local firms, trader said.
    Foodstuff companies led the fall, with Masan Group 
slipping 1.6 percent and while confectionery firm Kinh Do Corp
 down 0.85 percent in thin trading. Most Asian shares
fell on Monday as strong U.S. jobs growth reinforced expectation
of a stimulus roll-back by the Federal Reserve. 
    Vietnam dairy product company Vinamilk, VietinBank
 and top insurer Bao Viet Holdings bucked the
trend.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday 0431
GMT.
                 VN Index       484.14           
              PREV. CLOSE       485.66           
                 % CHANGE       -0.31%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       485.95           
                      LOW       483.21           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -5.631           
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -3.367           
        Change (%) 1-year       17.357           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

