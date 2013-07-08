FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index closes down 0.6 pct; energy, property firms slump
July 8, 2013 / 7:47 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes down 0.6 pct; energy, property firms slump

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, July 8 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 closed down 0.6 percent on Monday, extending losses for a
fourth successive trading day as investors opted out in low
liquidity, traders said.
    Energy firms led the fall, with Pha Lai Thermal Power
 down 2.4 percent, PetroVietnam Gas losing 1.7
percent and affiliate PetroVietnam Drilling Co easing
0.4 percent. Two big property firms, Hoang Anh Gia Lai 
and Hanoi-based Vingroup JSC, fell 1 percent and 1.6
percent respectively.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0716
GMT)
                 VN Index       482.77           
              PREV. CLOSE       485.66           
                 % CHANGE       -0.60%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       485.95           
                      LOW       480.58           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -5.631           
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -3.367           
        Change (%) 1-year       17.357           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

