Vietnam index closes up 0.6 pct; energy, property firm lead

HANOI, July 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN index closed up 0.6 percent in thin trade on Tuesday, but many investors stayed on the sidelines in anticipation of a rejig of portfolios and a bout of foreign selling ahead, traders said. Energy firms led the climb, with Pha Lai Thermal Power gaining 3.3 percent and PetroVietnam Gas up 1.7 percent. Real estate companies also rose, with Vingroup gaining 1.6 percent and Hoang Anh Gia Lai edging up 0.5 percent. Coffee company Vinacafe Bien Hoa was the biggest loser among the big caps, slumping 2.4 percent. With liquidity low, the gain in the market was seen as short-lived and traders expect the recent downward trend to continue. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0716 GMT). VN Index 485.5 PREV. CLOSE 482.77 % CHANGE 0.57% HIGH 485.5 LOW 481.14 Change (%) 1-mnth -8.561 Change (%) 3-mnth -4.715 Change (%) 1-year 16.207 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)