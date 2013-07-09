FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index closes up 0.6 pct; energy, property firm lead
July 9, 2013 / 7:31 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes up 0.6 pct; energy, property firm lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, July 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN index
 closed up 0.6 percent in thin trade on Tuesday, but many
investors stayed on the sidelines in anticipation of a rejig of
portfolios and a bout of foreign selling ahead, traders said.
    Energy firms led the climb, with Pha Lai Thermal Power
 gaining 3.3 percent and PetroVietnam Gas up 
1.7 percent. Real estate companies also rose, with Vingroup
 gaining 1.6 percent and Hoang Anh Gia Lai 
edging up 0.5 percent.
    Coffee company Vinacafe Bien Hoa was the biggest
loser among the big caps, slumping 2.4 percent.
    With liquidity low, the gain in the market was seen as
short-lived and traders expect the recent downward trend to
continue.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0716
GMT).
                 VN Index        485.5           
              PREV. CLOSE       482.77           
                 % CHANGE        0.57%           
                                                 
                     HIGH        485.5           
                      LOW       481.14           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -8.561           
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -4.715           
        Change (%) 1-year       16.207           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

