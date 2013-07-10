FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index gains 0.2 pct at midday, energy firms lead
July 10, 2013 / 4:51 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index gains 0.2 pct at midday, energy firms lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, July 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 increased 0.2 percent at midday on Wednesday, tracking a
rise in global markets but trade remained slim for a second day
as most investors awaited better opportunities.
    Energy firms extended gains from Tuesday, with PetroVietnam
Gas, the biggest company on the Ho Chi Minh stock
exchange by capitalisation, rising 1.7 percent and PetroVietnam
Drilling up 0.6 percent. 
    Property firm Hoang Anh Gia Lai rose 1 percent,
followed by dairy maker Vinamilk, the bourse's second
biggest firm, up 0.7 percent.
    Volume on the index hit a low of more than two months on
Tuesday, with 29,844 shares traded compared to a daily average
of 40,428 shares in the previous five sessions.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).      
                 VN Index       486.48           
              PREV. CLOSE        485.5           
                 % CHANGE        0.20%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       489.83           
                      LOW       485.73           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -8.044           
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -4.895           
        Change (%) 1-year        18.96           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

