Vietnam index closed down 0.2 pct, banks lead fall
#Financials
July 10, 2013 / 7:42 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closed down 0.2 pct, banks lead fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, July 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 fell 0.2 percent at close on Wednesday as investors
remained cautious about the country's uncertain economy and
awaited publication of second-quarter earnings reports, traders
said.
    Financials were among the biggest losers with Sacombank
 falling 2.9 percent, Vietcombank down 1.1
percent and Hanoi-based Vietinbank sliding 0.5 percent.
    Energy firms PetroVietnam, the biggest company by
capitalisation and PetroVietnam Drilling extended gains
made in early trade, rising 1.7 percent and 0.6 percent
respectively. 
    Second quarter earnings reports would reveal which shares
were competitive, traders said, adding that investors were
keeping a close eye on the struggling real estate sector, which
could get a boost from a recent stimulus package and state plans
to tackle debt problems among the country's lenders.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0716
GMT).
                 VN Index       484.43           
              PREV. CLOSE        485.5           
                 % CHANGE       -0.22%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       489.83           
                      LOW       484.43           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -8.044           
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -4.895           
        Change (%) 1-year        18.96           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)

