Vietnam index closed down 0.2 pct, banks lead fall

HANOI, July 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index fell 0.2 percent at close on Wednesday as investors remained cautious about the country's uncertain economy and awaited publication of second-quarter earnings reports, traders said. Financials were among the biggest losers with Sacombank falling 2.9 percent, Vietcombank down 1.1 percent and Hanoi-based Vietinbank sliding 0.5 percent. Energy firms PetroVietnam, the biggest company by capitalisation and PetroVietnam Drilling extended gains made in early trade, rising 1.7 percent and 0.6 percent respectively. Second quarter earnings reports would reveal which shares were competitive, traders said, adding that investors were keeping a close eye on the struggling real estate sector, which could get a boost from a recent stimulus package and state plans to tackle debt problems among the country's lenders. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0716 GMT). VN Index 484.43 PREV. CLOSE 485.5 % CHANGE -0.22% HIGH 489.83 LOW 484.43 Change (%) 1-mnth -8.044 Change (%) 3-mnth -4.895 Change (%) 1-year 18.96 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)