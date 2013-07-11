FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index down 0.2 pct at midday in slim trade
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 11, 2013 / 4:52 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index down 0.2 pct at midday in slim trade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, July 11 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN index
 decreased 0.2 percent at midday on Thursday in thin trade
as investors awaited companies' second-quarter earnings reports,
traders said.
    Food-related firms led the fall on the index as all other
Southeast Asian market climbed. Masan Group slumped 2.2
percent and Kinh Do was down 1.1 percent. Top insurer
Bao Viet Holdings fell 1.2 percent and Hanoi-based
Vietcombank edged down 0.4 percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
             VN Index    483.39            
          PREV. CLOSE    484.43            
             % CHANGE    -0.21%            
                                           
                 HIGH    485.44            
                  LOW    482.11            
                                           
    Change (%) 1-mnth     -7.65            
    Change (%) 3-mnth    -2.431            
    Change (%) 1-year    19.497            
                                           
         52-week high    533.15   10-Jun-13
         52-week low     372.39    5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.