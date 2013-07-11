FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index ends flat in thin trade; big-cap buys support
#Financials
July 11, 2013 / 7:42 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam index ends flat in thin trade; big-cap buys support

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, July 11 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN index 
finished almost flat with a gain of 0.01 percent at the close on
Thursday, buoyed by some buying in big cap firms as liquidity in
the market remained low.
    Coffee company Vinacafe Bien Hoa surged 5.9 percent
to 217,000 dong ($10.22) a share, on speculation of a possible
buyout, traders said. 
    Pharmaceuticals company DHG Pharma rose 3.9 percent
and the two biggest real estate firms Hoang Anh Gia Lai 
and Vingroup climbed 2.4 and 1.6 percent respectively.
   Here is a snapshot of the VN Index the close (1416
GMT).      
                 VN Index       484.47           
              PREV. CLOSE       484.43           
                 % CHANGE        0.01%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       485.44           
                      LOW       482.11           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth        -7.65           
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -2.431           
        Change (%) 1-year       19.497           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1 = 21,243.0000 Vietnam dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

