Vietnam index ends flat in thin trade; big-cap buys support

HANOI, July 11 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN index finished almost flat with a gain of 0.01 percent at the close on Thursday, buoyed by some buying in big cap firms as liquidity in the market remained low. Coffee company Vinacafe Bien Hoa surged 5.9 percent to 217,000 dong ($10.22) a share, on speculation of a possible buyout, traders said. Pharmaceuticals company DHG Pharma rose 3.9 percent and the two biggest real estate firms Hoang Anh Gia Lai and Vingroup climbed 2.4 and 1.6 percent respectively. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index the close (1416 GMT). VN Index 484.47 PREV. CLOSE 484.43 % CHANGE 0.01% HIGH 485.44 LOW 482.11 Change (%) 1-mnth -7.65 Change (%) 3-mnth -2.431 Change (%) 1-year 19.497 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1 = 21,243.0000 Vietnam dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)