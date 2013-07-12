FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index closes up 2 pct to reach 3-week high
#Financials
July 12, 2013 / 7:57 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes up 2 pct to reach 3-week high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, July 12 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN index
 closed up 2 percent on Friday at 493.99 points, hitting a
three-week high as investors bought big-cap shares on optimism
about company earnings and a central bank promise to stabilize
the dong currency.
    Steel maker Hoa Phat Group and energy firm
PetroVietnam Gas both surged 5 percent. Pha Lai Thermal
Power rose 2.9 percent, followed by top insurer Bao
Viet Holdings up 2.7 percent.
    Property firms and banks were also winners, with Hoang Anh
Gia Lai and Hanoi-based Vingroup up 2.4
percent. Vietinbank rose 1.5 percent and Vietcombank
 was up 1.1 percent.
    Traders said investors were more positive thanks to good
earnings results of some firms and the State Bank of Vietnam's
assurance on Thursday that it would pump dollars into the
foreign exchange market, which helped ease concerns of dong
depreciation.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0716
 GMT).
                 VN Index       493.99           
              PREV. CLOSE       484.47           
                 % CHANGE        1.97%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       493.99           
                      LOW       485.13           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -7.181           
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -3.888           
        Change (%) 1-year       18.953           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

