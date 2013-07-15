Vietnam index gains 0.4 pct at midday, energy firms lead

HANOI, July 15 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN index gained 0.4 percent at midday on Monday as positive second quarter earning reports from some firms helped lift market sentiment, traders said. Energy firms were among the biggest winners, with PetroVietnam Drilling up 2 percent and PetroVietnam Gas increasing 1.6 percent. Pha Lai Thermal Power gained 1.2 percent. Steel maker Hoa Phat Group climbed 3 percent, followed by top insurer Bao Viet Holdings and Vietinbank, both up 2 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 495.77 PREV. CLOSE 493.99 % CHANGE 0.36% HIGH 498.32 LOW 492.95 Change (%) 1-mnth -4.679 Change (%) 3-mnth -0.057 Change (%) 1-year 20.863 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)