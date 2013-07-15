FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index gains 0.4 pct at midday, energy firms lead
July 15, 2013

Vietnam index gains 0.4 pct at midday, energy firms lead

HANOI, July 15 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN index
 gained 0.4 percent at midday on Monday as positive second
quarter earning reports from some firms helped lift market
sentiment, traders said.
    Energy firms were among the biggest winners, with
PetroVietnam Drilling up 2 percent and PetroVietnam Gas
 increasing 1.6 percent. Pha Lai Thermal Power 
gained 1.2 percent.
    Steel maker Hoa Phat Group climbed 3 percent,
followed by top insurer Bao Viet Holdings and
Vietinbank, both up 2 percent. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       495.77           
              PREV. CLOSE       493.99           
                 % CHANGE        0.36%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       498.32           
                      LOW       492.95           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -4.679           
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -0.057           
        Change (%) 1-year       20.863           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

