Vietnam index closes flat, big caps support
#Financials
July 15, 2013 / 7:37 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes flat, big caps support

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, July 15 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN index closed
almost flat, up 0.02 percent on Monday in choppy trade, with
buying in some big caps lifting the market as many investors
stayed on the sidelines, traders said.
    Steel maker Hoa Phat Group rose 2.8 percent, top
insurer Bao Viet Holdings increased 1.9 percent and
property firm Hoang Anh Gia Lai gained 1.4 percent.
    Vietinbank closed up 1 percent and two energy
companies, Pha Lai Thermal Power and PetroVietnam Gas
, both edged up 0.8 percent.
    Investors were looking out for earnings reports on firms
with good performances so far this year to gauge which shares
were the most attractive bets, said Tran Minh Hoang, an
investment analyst in Vietcombank Securities.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0716
GMT).
                 VN Index        494.1           
              PREV. CLOSE       493.99           
                 % CHANGE        0.02%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       498.32           
                      LOW       492.95           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -4.679           
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -0.057           
        Change (%) 1-year       20.863           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
