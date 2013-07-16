Vietnam index rises 0.5 pct at midday, more gains seen

HANOI, July 16 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN index gained 0.5 percent at midday on Tuesday as investors bought shares in some big cap firms and traders anticipated a rebound in the market on positive second quarter earning reports. Energy firms led the rise with Pha Lai Thermal Power gaining 1.6 percent and PetroVietnam Gas up 0.8 percent. Vinacafe Bien Hoa climbed 2.6 percent, followed by Vinamilk, the second biggest firm by capitalisation, up 2.2 percent. Real estate company Hoang Anh Gia Lai rose 0.9 percent, extending gains from last week. "The decreasing net selling pressure from foreign investors and lower borrowing rates will help support the market," said Nguyen Hoang Phuong, an analyst at Ho Chi Minh City Securities. He added the index, which has gained nearly 20 percent this year, would fluctuate at around 490 points before making a big change in the weeks ahead. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 496.45 PREV. CLOSE 494.1 % CHANGE 0.48% HIGH 497.83 LOW 493.74 Change (%) 1-mnth -2.933 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.933 Change (%) 1-year 18.495 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)