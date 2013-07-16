FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2013 / 4:46 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam index rises 0.5 pct at midday, more gains seen

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, July 16 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN index gained
0.5 percent at midday on Tuesday as investors bought shares in
some big cap firms and traders anticipated a rebound in the
market on positive second quarter earning reports.
    Energy firms led the rise with Pha Lai Thermal Power
 gaining 1.6 percent and PetroVietnam Gas up
0.8 percent. Vinacafe Bien Hoa climbed 2.6 percent,
followed by Vinamilk, the second biggest firm by
capitalisation, up 2.2 percent.
    Real estate company Hoang Anh Gia Lai rose 0.9
percent, extending gains from last week.
    "The decreasing net selling pressure from foreign investors
and lower borrowing rates will help support the market," said
Nguyen Hoang Phuong, an analyst at Ho Chi Minh City Securities.
    He added the index, which has gained nearly 20 percent this
year, would fluctuate at around 490 points before making a big
change in the weeks ahead.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).  
                 VN Index       496.45           
              PREV. CLOSE        494.1           
                 % CHANGE        0.48%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       497.83           
                      LOW       493.74           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -2.933           
        Change (%) 3-mnth        2.933           
        Change (%) 1-year       18.495           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

