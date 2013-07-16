FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index closes up 0.4 pct, trade thin
July 16, 2013 / 7:41 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes up 0.4 pct, trade thin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, July 16 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN index
 closed up 0.4 percent on Tuesday in thin trade, buoyed by
some buying in big caps as investors awaited publication of data
on firms' earnings, traders said.
    Coffee company Vinacafe Bien Hoa advanced 2.6
percent, extending gains from morning session and Shares in
property firm Hoang Anh Gia Lai increased 2.3 percent.
Dairy firm Vinamilk was up 1.5 percent. 
    Pha Lai Thermal Power and PetroVietnam Gas 
also edged up 2 percent and 1.6 percent respectively.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0716
GMT).
                 VN Index       496.22           
              PREV. CLOSE        494.1           
                 % CHANGE        0.43%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       497.83           
                      LOW       493.74           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -2.933           
        Change (%) 3-mnth        2.933           
        Change (%) 1-year       18.495           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

