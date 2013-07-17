FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index gains 0.2 pct in thin trade
July 17, 2013 / 4:51 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam index gains 0.2 pct in thin trade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, July 17 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN index
 gained 0.2 percent at midday on Wednesday in cautious
trade, lifted by buying in big firms expected to post positive
second quarter earnings results, traders said.
    Two units of state energy giant Petrovietnam led the rise,
with PetroVietnam Drilling up 1 percent and
PetroVietnam Fertilizer climbing 3 percent.
    Eximbank gained 0.7 percent, Masan Group 
and Saigon Securities both climbed 0.6 percent.
Property firm Vingroup rose 0.8 percent. Most of the
biggest listed firms were unchanged at the break.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       497.16           
              PREV. CLOSE       496.22           
                 % CHANGE        0.19%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       497.62           
                      LOW       493.37           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -2.517           
        Change (%) 3-mnth        3.797           
        Change (%) 1-year       19.866           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
     

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

