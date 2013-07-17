FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
July 17, 2013 / 7:42 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam index closes up 0.3 pct, earnings data awaited

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, July 17 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN index closed
up almost 0.3 percent on Wednesday with most investors reluctant
to buy in anticipation of more liquidity in the market in the
coming weeks, trader said.
    PetroVietnam Fertilizer climbed 2.7 percent,
extending its big gains from the morning session. Pharmaceutical
firm DHG Pharma rose 1.6 percent, followed by dairy
company Vinamilk and Eximbank, both up 0.7
percent.
    "The index performance will improve dramatically after the
second quarter earning reports are released in the coming days
and there could be new positive macro economic news," said
Nguyen Anh Tuan, a senior broker at FPT Securities.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0716
GMT).
                 VN Index        497.5           
              PREV. CLOSE       496.22           
                 % CHANGE        0.26%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       498.42           
                      LOW       493.37           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -2.517           
        Change (%) 3-mnth        3.797           
        Change (%) 1-year       19.866           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
