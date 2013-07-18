FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index gains 0.15 pct at midday, speculators drive
July 18, 2013

Vietnam index gains 0.15 pct at midday, speculators drive

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, July 18 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN index edged
up 0.15 percent at midday on Thursday in choppy trade as
speculators bought blue chips while most investors stayed on the
sidelines, traders said.
    Food processor Masan group soared 2.3 percent,
steelmaker Hoa Phat climbed 2 percent and
pharmaceutical DHG Pharma was up 1 percent.
    Dairy company Vinamilk increased 0.7 percent,
followed by Pha Lai Thermal Power, up 0.4 percent.
    Though the index has been in positive territory for a week
and had returned to the 500-point mark during the session, it
was uncertain whether the rally would last long, traders said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       498.26           
              PREV. CLOSE        497.5           
                 % CHANGE        0.15%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       500.51           
                      LOW       494.23           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -0.205           
        Change (%) 3-mnth        2.791           
        Change (%) 1-year       19.147           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
