Vietnam index closes down 0.1 pct
July 18, 2013 / 7:42 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam index closes down 0.1 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, July 18 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN index
 closed down 0.1 percent, ending a five-day revival as
investors took profits from earlier gains in big cap firms,
traders said.
    Banks and property firms led the fall on the Ho Chi Minh
bourse, with Vietinbank down 1.5 percent, Military bank
 falling 0.8 percent and Vietcombank edging
down 0.4 percent.
    Real estate firm Hoang Anh Gia Lai lost 1.35
percent, followed by Vingroup, down 0.8 percent.
    Liquidity hit a three-week high on Thursday, giving signs of
a more active market in the days and weeks ahead, trader said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0716
GMT). 
                 VN Index       496.84           
              PREV. CLOSE        497.5           
                 % CHANGE       -0.13%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       500.51           
                      LOW       494.23           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -0.205           
        Change (%) 3-mnth        2.791           
        Change (%) 1-year       19.147           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

