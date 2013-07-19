FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index climbs 1 pct at midday, blue chips lead
July 19, 2013 / 5:16 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index climbs 1 pct at midday, blue chips lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, July 19 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rose 1 percent at midday on Friday, leading regional
bourses, driven by gains in big cap firms in energy and banking
sectors.
    The index returned to positive territory and scaled the 500
point mark after closing down for the first time in a week on
Thursday. Units of the state's energy firms climbed, with
Petrovietnam Gas up 0.8 percent and Petrovietnam
fertiliser rising 0.7 percent.
    Banks were mostly up, with Vietcombank the highest
gainer at 1.45 percent. Confectioner Masan Group soared
2.8 percent, dairy firm Vinamilk, the second-biggest
firm by market capitalisation, rose 2.1 percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday at 0431
GMT.
        
               VN Index     501.56          
            PREV. CLOSE     496.84          
               % CHANGE      0.95%          
                                            
                   HIGH     502.62          
                    LOW     499.28          
                                            
      Change (%) 1-mnth     -0.409          
      Change (%) 3-mnth      4.994          
      Change (%) 1-year     18.626          
                                            
           52-week high     533.15  10-Jun-1
                                           3
           52-week low      372.39  5-Nov-12
                                            
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

