CORRECTED-Vietnam index rises 0.2 pct at midday
July 22, 2013 / 5:01 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Vietnam index rises 0.2 pct at midday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 3 to show earnings was forecast, not
report)
    HANOI, July 22 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN index rose
0.2 percent at midday on Monday, lifted by buying in some blue
chips after publication of second-quarter earnings results.
    Pharmaceutical firm DHG Pharma jumped 6.1 percent,
Masan Group soared 3.8 percent, followed by energy
company PetroVietnam Drilling and top insurer Bao Viet
Holdings, both up 3 percent.  
    PetroVietnam Fertilizer fell 1 percent following a
forecast on Friday by broker Baoviet Securities that anticipated
a 34 percent slump in the company's second-quarter revenue from
the same period last year.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index        504.7           
              PREV. CLOSE       503.76           
                 % CHANGE        0.19%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       507.71           
                      LOW       503.84           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth        0.078           
        Change (%) 3-mnth        6.456           
        Change (%) 1-year       17.597           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
    
($1 = 21,223 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

