CORRECTED-Vietnam index closes up 0.5 pct, big caps lead
#Financials
July 22, 2013 / 9:06 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-Vietnam index closes up 0.5 pct, big caps lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects trade volume figures in 3rd paragraph)
    HANOI, July 22 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN index
 gained 0.5 percent at the close on Monday, as foreign
investors dipped into the market to snap-up blue chips as trade
volume hit a three-week high.
    Pharmaceutical firm DHG Pharma climbed 6.1 percent
and top insurer Bao Viet Holdings rose 5.2 percent.
Masan Group climbed 4.3 percent, dairy maker Vinamilk
 gained 0.7 percent and lender Sacombank was up
0.6 percent.
    A 45-minute extension to trading hours on the index,
effective Monday, helped boost liquidity in the market, said a
trader. Some 54.4 million shares were traded on Monday, compared
to the five-day average of 48 million, according to exchange
data.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       506.16           
              PREV. CLOSE       503.76           
                 % CHANGE        0.48%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       507.71           
                      LOW       501.63           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth        0.078           
        Change (%) 3-mnth        6.456           
        Change (%) 1-year       17.597           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

