Vietnam index closes down 0.4 pct on profit-taking

HANOI, July 23 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN index closed down 0.4 percent on Tuesday, reversing two days of gains as some investors took profits after a bout of foreign buying in firms that posted good earnings results. Several stocks that climbed in the previous days fell, with food processor Masan Group down 2.6 percent, insurer Bao Viet Holdings losing 3.7 percent and shares of the bourse's biggest listed broker Sai Gon Securities down 4.5 percent. Energy firm PetroVietnam Gas decreased 0.8 percent, followed by another PetroVietnam unit, PetroVietnam Fertilizer , finished down 0.7 percent. The falls were due to a technical adjustment as fluctuations were in a narrow range, according to one trader. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 504.29 PREV. CLOSE 506.16 % CHANGE -0.37% HIGH 508.64 LOW 504.22 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.467 Change (%) 3-mnth 8.055 Change (%) 1-year 19.245 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)