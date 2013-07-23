FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index closes down 0.4 pct on profit-taking
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 23, 2013 / 8:47 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes down 0.4 pct on profit-taking

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, July 23 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN index
 closed down 0.4 percent on Tuesday, reversing two days of
gains as some investors took profits after a bout of foreign
buying in firms that posted good earnings results.
    Several stocks that climbed in the previous days fell, with
food processor Masan Group down 2.6 percent, insurer
Bao Viet Holdings losing 3.7 percent and shares of the
bourse's biggest listed broker Sai Gon Securities down
4.5 percent.
    Energy firm PetroVietnam Gas decreased 0.8 percent,
followed by another PetroVietnam unit, PetroVietnam Fertilizer
, finished down 0.7 percent.
    The falls were due to a technical adjustment as fluctuations
were in a narrow range, according to one trader.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       504.29           
              PREV. CLOSE       506.16           
                 % CHANGE       -0.37%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       508.64           
                      LOW       504.22           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth        1.467           
        Change (%) 3-mnth        8.055           
        Change (%) 1-year       19.245           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.